A single mother of two, Berry Bobs, has opened up on her shocking experience as a hookup girl.

She shared how she got a threesome deal with a male client and his wife for GH¢700.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Berry said her customer called for a ‘threesome’ with his wife, who was a nursing mother.

According to him, the man’s wife had undergone a surgical operation so she couldn’t perform her conjugal responsibilities.

“He called me at night but I was not scared because he is a regular client. I went to their home, his wife welcomed me and gave me food and everything so I felt comfortable,” she revealed.

She added that they performed the explicit sexual act while her client’s wife watched on from a distance.

Regarding the dangers of their job, Berry said “hookup is risky but we have no option”, saying “the recent upsurge in hookups is due to the high rate of unemployment.

According to her, most ladies who engage in the act do not enjoy it but do it for the money. Due to this, “I go for AIDS test every week. ”

Berry Bobs added that she prefers phone sex because in order to reduce the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections.

“Also because I don’t want it to affect my kids in the future. I don’t want people to point fingers at them and say their mother is a hookup girl,” he added.

