Residents of Banda Nkwanta in the Bole District of the Savannah Region have initiated a citizen arrest on four youngsters with a locally manufactured gun concealed in a bag during prayers.

The suspects include Zackaria Hamidu, 32, Hamandu Amadu, 26, Osman Amadu, 28, and Bukari Ali, 37. They are in police custody at Bole assisting police in investigations.

Meanwhile, the third suspect is on the run and is being hunted by the Bole Police Command.

According to the police, they received information from a community watch volunteer, Kamal Deen Osman, alias ‘Eighty Eighty’ from Banda Nkwanta indicating that at about 7:20 pm on June 29, he spotted suspect Hamidu in Banda Nkwanta Mosque during prayers, carrying something suspicious in a bag.

He said that suspect Hamidu went out to meet three other suspects namely Amadu Hamadu, Bukari Ali, Osman Amadu, all Fulani descendants including another suspect who escaped.

The report said the community watch members searched the suspects and one locally manufactured single barrel gun was found in the bag of suspect Hamidu.

The suspects have since been handed over to the Police for investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Police Command, Inspector Adjei Owusu, in an interview with JoyNews’ Isaac Nongya said his outfit is going all out to combat crime and will ensure that there is no hiding place for trouble makers.

He said “yes, as part of our several security measures in the region now, these suspects could not escape us. And as for the one running, he can’t hide from us. Let me also sound a point of caution to all would be trouble makers or criminals that, the Police will continue to be a friend of the public, especially all law abiding and responsible citizens but will not also hesitate to let the law deal with any criminals.”

According to him, all four suspects have already been charged with possession of firearm without lawful excuse and preparation to commit crime and – to wit, robbery.