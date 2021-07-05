The decapitated body of an adult male has been found at Feyiase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

A search party of the police and community members led to the retrieval of the head about 20 metres away from the location of the body.

The circumstances leading to his death are not known.

A woman in the area is said to have heard a loud cry nearby which ceased briefly prior to the body being found.

Some residents later found the fresh body of the deceased dumped on a pathway in the area.

The attention of police was drawn to it immediately and a group of police and residents went looking for the head.

It took few minutes to find the head together with a mobile phone and wallet containing cash.

Assembly member, Samuel Kwai, said the deceased’s name is Israel Agyei Manu and he was 33.

According to him, the deceased was an Uber driver.

The head was found with many machete cuts. The area is under development, with many uncompleted houses.

Residents, who saw this for the first time, fear for their lives as one family is already packing out immediately.

A white Toyota Vitz vehicle with registration number GE 3170 21 was retrieved from the scene.

Crime scene investigation team from the Central Police office has commenced investigations.