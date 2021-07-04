Former President John Mahama on Sunday helped some victims of a motorbike accident.

He was on his way to Ho airport in the Volta Region when he saw the victims lying helpless along the road.

“Lie down flat” Mr Mahama told the motorbike rider who was struggling after the accident.

Mr Mahama alerted onlookers to call an ambulance to rush the injured to the hospital.

A Twitter user Eugene O’ Brien @eclocks23 shared the heart warming video.