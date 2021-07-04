Former President John Mahama on Sunday helped some victims of a motorbike accident.
He was on his way to Ho airport in the Volta Region when he saw the victims lying helpless along the road.
“Lie down flat” Mr Mahama told the motorbike rider who was struggling after the accident.
Mr Mahama alerted onlookers to call an ambulance to rush the injured to the hospital.
A Twitter user Eugene O’ Brien @eclocks23 shared the heart warming video.
God bless President John Dramani Mahama. On his way to the Ho Airport, he saw a motorbike accident.— Eugene O’Brien (@eclocks23) July 4, 2021
Being a natural born leader, he stopped his convoy and helped the accident victims. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJooOL4esC