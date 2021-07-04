The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, has flexed his five beautiful daughters on social media for the first time.

The Ghanaian business titan posed beside his all-grown daughters in a snap as he marks his 50th birthday in June.

He accompanied the adorable photo with a message, indicating that his girls have been part of his journey and accomplishments.

”I was a proud dad on Saturday, for various reasons. But seeing my daughters stand next to me felt pretty special. They stood there as confident young women right on the threshold of an exciting journey through life,” he said.

It appears to be the first time the entrepreneur has posted a photo with all five daughters on social media.

Meanwhile, as part of activities to mark his birthday, McDan donated and paid the medical bills for free health screening of over 1,500 widows, among others.

He posted photos of the benevolent gesture on his Instagram page.



