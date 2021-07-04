Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has suspended the 2021 Students Representative Council (SRC) election-related activities following a clash between two halls of residence on campus.

Supporters of two SRC presidential aspirants, believed to be affiliated to University Hall (Katanga) and the Unity Hall (Conti), clashed Sunday during the vetting at the Great Hall of the University.

The feuding groups went on a rampage and destroyed school property, including chairs, flowerpots, and glass doors.

In a statement, signed by the University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe said: “Investigations so far revealed that one student is officially known to have sustained a minor injury in the palm from a broken bottle and is currently undergoing treatment; at the KNUST Hospital.”

It added that a joint security unit made up of the police and the University’s security personnel has since managed to restore calm on campus.

KNUST management has also indicated it will institute a committee to thoroughly probe the disturbances and put forward recommendations to prevent similar incidents from reoccurring.

The University authorities, however, assured parents and stakeholders that they will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for academic work on campus.