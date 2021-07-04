Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Middle Belt Development Authority, Joe Danquah, has inspected ongoing projects under one constituency, one million dollars policy in the Asante Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The projects under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives is to provide infrastructure to the grassroots.

Mr Danquah, in an interview on Adom News, said he is satisfied with work done on the project.

According to him, Adu Boahen durbar is aimed at providing a spacious environment for any event in the municipality when completed.

Also, the Astroturf, the Middle Belt Development Authority added, is to unearth talents in Juaben.

For her part, Member of Parliamentary for Asante Juaben constituency, Ama Pomaa Boateng, thanked Authorities for the projects.

Some residents of Asante Juaben Municipality, who spoke to Adom News, lauded government for the massive infrastructural projects.