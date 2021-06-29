The Ejura Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has revealed that security personnel were deployed to the municipality to ensure the smooth burial of social media activist, Anyars Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka Macho.

Mohammed Salisu Bamba said his outfit contacted the security agency after the youth went on rampage on Monday to demand justice over Kaaka’s death.

“Yesterday, our brother Kaaka passed on so we know that today if he is going to be buried; there is the likelihood that the youth will rise up. So we called for police reinforcement yesterday so they came and actually slept at Ejura,” he said in an interview on JoyNews.

According to Mr Bamba, information available to him indicated that the protesters attacked the police and military team by pelting stones at them.

They subsequently surrounded the security team but to ensure their safety, the officers fired warning shots.

“What I was told is that the youth were demonstrating. They were moving from one area to another at a point, they were throwing stones at the police vehicle and the military. So when they got to some area, the youth rounded up the security men in the middle. So the security men decided to fire a warning shot. That is what I have been told so far,” he detailed.

Mr Bamba also debunked allegations of his involvement in the death of Kaaka following the arrest of two persons who are believed to be his close associates as he denies knowledge of Kaaka’s social media activities.

He said the deceased, together with the suspects, are all known New Patriotic Party supporters in the party who he worked closely with during the election.

“I have not been active on social media after the election and moreover I had no knowledge of Kaaka’s work on social media until I saw the videos after his demise and for the people arrested, I know them but they do not work for me as being speculated but people I know in the community,” he explained.

He noted that he had been in touch with the Police Commander on the issue with the security officers to be on the ground 24/7 to monitor the developments and avoid further chaotic situations.

Meanwhile, two persons have been shot dead with four others in critical conditions following a clash between the youth and military in the area.

The military personnel deployed to ensure calm are reported to have fired shots directly into the crowd on Tuesday afternoon.