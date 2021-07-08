The Ejura Sekyeredumase Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mohammed Bamba Salisu, has disassociated himself from some two persons arrested in connection with the death of Kaaka Macho.

Kaaka Macho, died from head injuries three days after being admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after an alleged mob attack.

The suspects; Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyas and Fuseini Alhassan were alleged to be his bodyguards.

But Mr Bamba, who appeared before a three-member committee, probing violence at Ejura, said the suspects are New Patriotic Party supporters, who are actively involved in party activities.

However, he stressed he has no direct relationship with them, adding that he has no civilian bodyguards but a Police escort.

“I know them to be party members, and they are our polling station executives. That is how I know them. We don’t have any personal relationship. Our relationship is [a] political relationship. I have one police guard,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the suspects, together with one Iddi Mohammed, said to be a brother of the deceased, have been remanded into Police custody, following a court appearance on July 2, 2021.