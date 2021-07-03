The Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE), Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has debunked reports of his dismissal from office.

According to him, he is still at post and has not received any letter with regards to the purported dismissal.

Reports were rife on Friday, July 2, 2021, about Mr Bamba’s dismissal, following the death of some three persons in the area.

They include social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka ‘Kaaka Macho’ who was beaten by assailants till he became unconscious and they absconded.

His death angered the youth of Ejura who went on a protest in the community on Monday evening, demanding justice and continued on Tuesday.

However, a combined police-military team deployed to maintain peace and order reportedly fired shots into the crowd, killing two people and four injured.

Ejura-Sekyedumase MCE, Mohammed Salisu Bamba

RELATED:

But reacting to the dismissal and many allegations levelled against him over the incident, he said it is a figment of people’s imagination.

“From last week there were reports linking me to murder, then it was reported that I’d fled town, it was then again reported that I’ve been arrested and then today it is reported that I’ve been sacked.

“This shows that there’s a deliberate agenda by my detractors to defame me and get me out of office. I pity the online portals that have allowed their mediums to be used to peddle falsehood,” Mr Bamba said in an interview on Ejura-based Naagyei FM.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a three-member committee to within 10 days investigate the incident and submit its report with appropriate recommendations.

This is expected to reach President Nana Akufo-Addo not later than July 9, 2021.