President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.

His termination was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo and dated October 17.

“The Ministry of Education has informed this Office that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer,” portions of the letter read.

Also, the letter noted Prof Opoku-Amankwa’s appointment as a secondment to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been terminated.

His contract was extended in June 2021.

However, the letter said the extension was in contravention of the Human Resource Policy Frame and manual of the Public Services Commission as it purports to extend “your secondment beyond the three-year maximum limit.”

The President thanked Prof Opoku-Amankwa for his services and wished him well in his endeavours.

Below is the statement: