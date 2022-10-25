The Minority in parliament has commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians who have demanded Ken Ofori-Atta’s sack as Finance Minister.

According to the Minority, the call of their colleagues is a step in the right direction and they expect that President Nana Akufo-Addo acts upon it.

Bia East Member of Parliament (MP) and member of the Finance Committee, Richard Acheampong, made these comments on Adom FM’s Kaisebo is Tasty.

The NPP MPs at a press conference on Tuesday impressed on the President to relieve his cousin of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.

Bia East MP, Richard Acheampong

They disclosed their sentiments reflect the position of most of the NPP members in the House.

Spokesperson, Andy Appiah-Kubi and Asante Akim North MP who addressed the briefing threatened that the Majority will not participate in any government business including the budget hearing until their demands were met.

But to Mr Acheampong, the Majority should have called for a dissolution of the entire Economic Management Team (EMT) as well as Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s sack.

“We commend them on the move but we believe the EMT must be dissolved. Bawumia must be sacked because Ken Ofori-Atta cannot go without Bawumia. They are responsible for our woes,” he said.

In this regard, the lawmaker said the Minority in the coming days will also hold a press conference to share their sentiments with Ghanaians.