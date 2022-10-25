Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians are demanding the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

The MPs held a press conference on Tuesday to impress on the President to relieve his cousin of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.

The MPs say their sentiments reflect the position of most of the NPP members in the House.

Spokesperson, Andy Appiah-Kubi, NPP Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North constituency at a press conference at Parliament House on Tuesday that members of the majority will not participate in any government business including the budget hearing until their demands were met.

“The majority has expressed great concern about our economy and our attempts at reaching out to the president through his Ministers have failed. We are by this serving notice and indeed, notice is being served now that if the President fails to act, we will not do business with him,” he said.