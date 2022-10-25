Former Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee [NCC] Chairman, Mohammed Alhassan, has revealed that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was prevented from investing in the club by officials of the club.

Alhassan, speaking in an interview, shared that Dangote wanted to inject money into the Ghana Premier League club by way of sponsorship, in memory of his friend John Evans Atta-Mills, who served as the club’s board chairman.

According to him, the offer was made through former Tema MCE, Kempes Ofosu Ware, but fell through at the last minute after a club official interfered.

“Dangote wanted to support Hearts of Oak with a big sponsorship but he pulled out because of someone’s personal interest,” the former supporters’ chief told Accra-based Angel FM.

“Dangote wanted to sponsor Hearts of Oak to honour Professor Mills because of their relationship. Kempes Ofosu Ware was the MCE at Tema. Kempes finished everything only for someone to say over his dead body.

“I was part of the delegation that went to Nigeria. Myself, Kempes and three others. Togbe Afede had travelled and instructed that the letter be sent to the desk. At the board meeting, the issue was never raised. Kempes gave us Ishmael Addo, Don Bortey, Bossman, and others,” he added.

Dangote, who is a strong Arsenal fan, previously wanted to buy the Premier League side which is currently owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

The Nigerian is the founder and Executive Chairman of the Dangote Group, producers of Dangote Cement and other products on the continent.