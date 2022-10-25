Parliament has set Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to determine the fate of Dome-Kwabenya legislator, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The house was expected to take that decision Tuesday as it commences the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Prior to the break, Speaker Alban Bagbin, deferred his ruling on whether the MP’s seat should be declared vacant after she failed to honour a meeting by the Privileges Committee on her continuous absence from Parliament.

But contrary to that, Ghanaians will have to wait a day more to know what happens as the Speaker announced the postponement to the rest of the House.

The Member of Parliament was relieved of her ministerial position after staying outside the country for nearly a year amid calls from critics to get her axed.

The President’s decision to act on these calls on July 28, came after Parliament had postponed a decision on her status as a representative of her constituency.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Lariba Zuweira Abudu as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection in Adwoa Safo’s stead.