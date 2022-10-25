Four persons suspected to be peddlers and users of narcotic drugs, also known as ‘wee’, have been arrested at Kotei in Kumasi.

The suspects included Confidence Asangalisa, 30; Akom Edward, 23; Reuben Frimpong, 25; and Gabriel Afoakwa, aged 26.

A group of armed policemen, acting upon intelligence, apprehended all four male suspects in a room around 5 pm on October 13, 2022.

The Police, according to reports, retrieved suspected ‘wee’ and other illegal items from the room during a search.

“Police embarked on an intelligence-led operation at Kotei to flush out illicit narcotic drug peddlers and users,” the police report disclosed.

It said four males were nabbed and a “search conducted in the room led to the retrieval of twenty-nine pill pouches, each containing quantities of dried leaves and six pill pouches, each containing ‘hashish’, suspected to be narcotic drugs.

“All suspects are in police custody whiles exhibits are retained for evidential purposes,” it mentioned.

The police report concluded that the suspects would be processed “and those found connected would be prosecuted.”