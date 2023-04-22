The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has dismissed a senior student filmed canning a level 100 student for allegedly spreading untrue statements about her.

Mabel Teye-Nomo was dismissed following a disciplinary committee meeting held to probe the altercation in the school’s hostel which happened earlier this month.

Following the allegations of misconduct which the university said brought its name into disrepute, the disciplinary committee has recommended a dismissal.

This is in accordance with sanctions for the breach of the University’s regulations which seek to uphold fundamental rights of all students.

Consequently, she ceases to be a student of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Access Course being run in the university with immediate effect.

She is required to hand over her hostel keys, Students ID and all possesions to the appropriate authority.

Find attached press statement below: