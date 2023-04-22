The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied any association with Kwaku Duah, an independent candidate in the Kumawu by-election.

The party has said they are focused on working to ensure its victory in the by-election on May 23 and the general election in 2024.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary, Frank Amoakohene, made these comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

This follows an allegation by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, that Mr Duah has switched allegiance to the NDC.

He said that despite the NDC fielding a candidate in the election, Mr Duah is still running to deceive the public.

He also claimed that the candidate has even changed his campaign posters to match the NDC colours.

Wontumi stated that the NDC has now thrown their weight behind Mr Duah and is attempting to persuade him to join their party.

He further claimed that Mr Duah had met with former President Joh Mahama to seek his support.

But to Mr Amoakohene, the allegations are unfounded and palpable falsehoods.

He noted they are diversionary tactics, adding if there is anyone to be interested in Mr Duah’s candidature, it will be the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This, according to him, is because his presence in parliament will help the NPP’s course as Mr Duah will agree to do business with the NPP just like the Fomena MP, Andrew Asiamah Amoako.

The Secretary has, therefore, urged party faithful and Ghanaians at large to disregard the claims.

“We still have only one candidate Kwasi Amankwa who we will in the coming days acclaim him,” he noted.

