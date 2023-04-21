Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has claimed that Kwaku Duah, an independent candidate in the Kumawu by-election, has switched allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Chairman Wontumi, as he is commonly known, made the allegation during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Thursday.

He said that despite the NDC fielding a candidate in the election, Kwaku Duah is still running to deceive the public.

He also claimed that the candidate has even changed his campaign posters to match the NDC colours.

Wontumi stated that the NDC has now thrown their weight behind Mr Duah and is attempting to persuade him to join their party.

He further claimed that Mr Duah had met with former President Joh Mahama to seek his support.

This move has reportedly upset the NDC’s chosen candidate at Kumawu, who is now questioning why the party has abandoned him.

However, Chairman Wontumi is confident that the NPP would emerge victorious in the by-election.

He cited the party’s track record in various sectors and the constituency being part of their stronghold as reasons for their impending success.

He went on to say that the NPP was not intimidated by any candidate the NDC might field, even if it was Lordina Mahama.

“The NDC is now behind Kwaku Duah and are trying to convince him to the party. He has even gone to greet the former President Mahama. His posters are all designed in NDC colours and he has agreed to move with the NDC.

“Now the NDC candidate in Kumawu is now crying and asking why the NDC has turned their back on him.

” Even if the NDC candidate will contest, they will do so because of politics. We actually don’t care even if they bring Lordina Mahama to contest. The NPP is not afraid and ready to take that seat back,” he said.