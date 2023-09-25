Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen has announced plans to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

Mr Kyerematen declared his intention at a press conference on Monday.

According to him, his decision was driven by his belief that this approach would enable him to better serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.

This follows his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential race.

Mr Kyerematen cited electoral irregularities, unfair treatment and bias during the super delegates’ conference on August 26.

In pursuing this agenda, he has formally announced his resignation from the NPP.

On the back of this development, he has asked Ghanaians to prepare and support his bid to bring about the change Ghana deserves.

His bid, he added will also help Ghanaians break away from the monopoly of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and NPP.

Mr Kyerematen emphasised his commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the country, including economic development, job creation, and social welfare.

