Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku has publicly admitted to making a false claim about a sexual encounter with a woman in a VIP bus.

According to him, he made the claim in the spur of the moment.

“I spoke without thinking. Whatever they choose to do with it is up to them, but it’s not true, and nothing of the sort ever happened” he said in an interview on the ‘Delay show’.

Ernest Opoku had gained significant attention after disclosing an explicit encounter with a female passenger in a vehicle.

However, during his interview with the show’s host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, he stated unequivocally that, it was a fabrication.

The exchange during the conversation went as follows:

Delay: So, in the interview where you claimed that a woman performed a certain act on you in either a train or a car, were you joking?

Ernest: Oh! That’s not true.

Delay: You didn’t say that.

Ernest: I did say it, but it was false.

Delay: So why did you say it?

Ernest: It’s not true because such an act couldn’t occur with other people present in a VIP bus.

Delay: So why did you make these claims?

Ernest: I spoke without thinking. Whatever they choose to do with it is up to them, but it’s not true, and nothing of the sort ever happened.

