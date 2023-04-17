Talented Gospel singer, Ernest Opoku has shared a bitter story of his love life as a young man.

In the early days of his career, Ernest said he developed interest in a girl he met at church and made all necessary plans to wed her.

According to him, he sponsored her education, gifted her lavish gifts and took good care of her parents – all in the bid to marry her in future.

But, his dreams were dashed when his girlfriend, after all the monies spent, revealed she was engaged to another man.

To add salt to injury, Ernest Opoku said she handed him an invitation for her wedding. Though pained, he decided to go and see things for himself.

On the fateful day, the gospel musician said he went to the venue at Ejisu in the Ashanti region very early to secure a seat to give him proper view of the bride and groom.

Ernest told Emelia Brobbey host of Adom TV‘s Okukuseku show that, he wanted to scrutinise the groom to see if he is indeed worthier than him.

“I was very calm and composed until the officiating minister said ‘you may kiss your bride’ he bemoaned.

At that point, Ernest said his heart started beating fast and tears trickled down his eyes while watching his dear ex-girlfriend lock lips with her husband.

He then realised that, he had made a “wrong investment”.

Ernest Opoku said after his first heartbreak, he vowed never to fall in love with the wrong person.

