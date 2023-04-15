Musician M.anifest says he was surprised at the rapping skills of his female colleague, Eno Barony when they first met on a radio station.

He explained that Eno Barony out-rapped him when they were given the floor to exhibit their rap talent.

“I remember the first time I was on the radio station with her when I saw her, she out-rapped me, I was like ‘oh my goodness, who is this one?’” he said in an interview with the BBC.

He described the presence of Eno Barony in the music space as the “breaking of the glass ceiling moment.”

Commenting on male dominants in the Ghana music industry, rapper M.anifest said the industry is still sexist, thus preventing a lot of women from joining the industry.

He explained that it is difficult for women to operate in the industry, adding they are unable to do some of the things their male counterparts have the privilege of doing.

“The truth about why there aren’t many women involved in hiplife and in the music space is that the space unfortunately is still quite sexist.

“It is difficult for a woman to operate in these spaces, whether it is as simple as night sessions in the studio,” M.anifest said.

“If I’m the mother of rap, Mzbel is like the grandmother.”@Eno_Barony is one of Ghana’s top rappers from the hiplife genre.



She shares what inspires her to push forward in a male-dominated industry.



Full video 👀👉 https://t.co/BxNKRVM7QB pic.twitter.com/vJtSTmCn04 — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 4, 2023

M.anifest noted that every successful music scene in the world is flooded with women, adding “So, if we want to succeed, bring the gals dem[sic].”

However, Eno Barony who also spoke to BBC in an interview revealed that she was dealing with some insecurities because many people questioned her weight following her break into the music industry.

Eno Barony said it was deemed as if her weight had an influence on the music she makes.

“When I came into the music scene, I never saw girls my size. Most of the girls I was seeing were, let me say skinnier.

“People were talking about my image so much. Why are you like this? Why are you not going to look like this, and stuff? So it was bothering me.

The rapper said that she grew to be confident despite comments and criticisms about her weight.

“When I accepted myself for who I am, I did a song called ‘Heavy Load’, and I realised oh, I have fans who are just like me and are looking up to me, the way I dress, everything I do,” she said,

Eno Barony who was optimistic about women succeeding in the music scene added that “So if you see a woman doing anything male-dominated, you don’t doubt it.”

