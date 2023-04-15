Tiwa Savage escapes alleged kidnap attempt, suspects arrested

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has confirmed escaping from a security breach at her residence.

This comes after reports went viral, on Friday, that some men attempted to kidnap her.

Tiwa Savage’s management took to her Instagram handle to release a statement confirming that the musician’s home had been broken into.

The statement reads: “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms Savage and her family are safe and well.”

Meanwhile, media outlets who published the report earlier claimed the singer’s new driver was alleged to have provided information about her movement known to his conspirators.

ALSO READ:

Why Nigerian artistes succeed more than others – Tiwa Savage discloses

The reports indicated that, the suspects had attempted to kidnap Tiwa Savage but their plans failed.

They were arrested and handed over to the police.