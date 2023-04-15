Irate youth of Ayigbe town in the Weija Gbawe Municipality have apprehended 25-year-old man Yaw Abraham who stole a mobile phone.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday April 14,2023.

Abraham was made to desilt gutters and also embark on a physical exercise with concrete blocks.

The youth told Adom News the suspect sneaked into one Madam Kaaki’s room and stole her phone while she was washing behind her room.

The suspect subsequently sold the phone worth GH¢1,300 at GH¢300.