Fire rescuers from the Akropong Fire Station responded swiftly following a distress call at 0518 hours to rescue a woman whose right leg was trapped between the metal gratings or cover on a gutter at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

A crew of eight under command of Sub. O. Lamptey David was dispatched to the scene.

After assessing the situation, the crew opened up the metal cover on the gutter by using the hydraulic ram to free and extricate the affected right leg of the woman.

Minor bruises were sustained on the leg.

An ambulance was called in to offer casualty care and onward transportation to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

