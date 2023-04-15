Artists around the world are celebrating World Art Day; a day instituted to raise worldwide attention to the work of international artists, and the ways of creative expression that exist.

On this day, all kinds of art are encouraged for people to expand their artistic interests, and to get to know mediums they are not aware of.

This year will mark the 8th successive celebration in Ghana after the first celebration in 2015 was initiated by Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA), after becoming a member of the International Association (IAA) in 2014.

Hence, the Association has been spearheading the celebration of the event in Ghana.

The date chosen among many other considerations was Leonardo Da Vinci’s birth date in his honour, as one of history’s most renowned artists and inventors, who was considered as a symbol of multiculturalism, free speech, world peace, tolerance and vision for the world.

The first official World Art Day celebration took place in 2012 and in 2019, during the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference, World Art Day was officially proclaimed as a UNESCO observance, and the International Association of Art was made an NGO partner of UNESCO.

Under our chosen theme this year; ‘Expressions through creativity, feel free as an artist to create pieces of art, employing any new media and share with Ghana Association of Visual Artists Facebook page and other social media platforms.

As a climax perhaps, to the celebration in Ghana, the Association is organising a programme with a major patron and lover of Art in Ghana in the next few days.

The President of GAVA, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong has admonished the public to create worldwide awareness of the multiplicity of creative expressions, through our paintings, sculpture, ceramics, illustrations, fashion and textile designing, mosaic, woodwork, set designing, beading, among others.

‘World Art Day’ was founded by International Association of Art (IAA) on April 15, 2012, after a proposition was put forward during the IAA’s 17th General Assembly.

The primary objective was to create a day for the celebration of the Fine Arts and to promote creative activity on an international scale.