A 30-year-old thief narrowly escaped a potential case of mob justice when he was apprehended for stealing a mobile phone in Abura Obohene, situated in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Kofi Moree allegedly burglarized a couple’s home around 4:00 am while they were asleep, making off with the homeowners’ mobile phone and other personal items.

The homeowner discovered the theft, traced the missing items back to Moree, and promptly apprehended him.

The suspect, believed to be involved in other robberies in the area, faced the wrath of enraged residents.

They located him in his hiding place, secured him to an electric pole, and subjected him to an assault.

The intervention of Chiefs and opinion leaders in the community was necessary to rescue him from the volatile situation.

Some irate residents, in an interview with Adom News, asserted that the punishment was intended to serve as a deterrent to Moree and others who might contemplate similar actions.

The suspect has been handed over to the Abura Dunkwa Police station for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Nana Edu Kotsia III, the Omankrado of Abura Obohen, advised the youth in the community to refrain from engaging in criminal activities.