Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage is having the time of her life in Ghana as she goes on an expedition on the surrounding countryside.

Taking advantage of the Beyond the Return initiative, Tiwa is spending her holidays in Ghana, after entertaining fans at the just ended Afrochella which she was billed for.

Her latest escapade saw her in the Nima market, together with her son and Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu and their daughter.

She was captured donning a casual fluffy white top and jeans while strolling through the section of the market notable for herbal medicine.

Observers looked on in dismay while many wondered if it was indeed Tiwa or her lookalike.

However, her short hair and tattoos gave her away, as well as the outfit, which is the same as when she touched down at the Kotoka International Airport.

After exploring the market, Tiwa savage and her family had an intimate movie date in the plush apartment she is lodging in the country.

Click to watch video: