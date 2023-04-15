A rocket from substitute Julio Enciso gave Brighton a deserved 2-1 victory over Chelsea in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues went in front against the run of play in the 13th minute when Conor Gallagher’s effort was deflected off Lewis Dunk and flew high and wide of Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

The visitors could have been in front before Chelsea’s goal when Ewan Ferguson curled a ball against the crossbar but after he was forced off with an injury, his replacement Danny Welbeck headed home Pascal Gross’ cross three minutes before the break.

The Blues almost restored the lead before half-time when Christian Pulisic hit the post but the second half was all Brighton and they finally got reward when Enciso, who earlier struck the post from a narrow-angle near the touchline, let fly from 30 yards with an arrow which gave Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance.

The win lifts seventh-place Brighton within seven points of a Champions League berth, with a game in hand on Newcastle, while Chelsea remain in 11th spot.