Adom TV’s award-winning presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, has graduated from the University of Media Arts and Communication-Ghana Institute of Journalism (UNIMAC-GIJ).

Tima Kumkum as she is popularly called bagged a Masters degree in Public Relations in a colourful ceremony which took place over the weekend.

Cynthia was part of the first batch of students who make up the 2022 graduating class since GIJ’s merger with Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), and National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in December.

Family, friends and loved ones were in attendance to share in her joy.

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and the President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfor were part of the dignitaries who graced the occasion.