A former Upper West Regional Minister in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term, Tangoba Abayage, has graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

She bagged a Master of Arts Degree in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management.

Miss Abayage took to her Facebook page to share the news with fans and followers coupled with a congratulatory message to herself with photos.

She also appreciated the management of UPSA for the opportunity she was given at the institution to excel.

To her, the 2022 graduation was her first time wearing an academic gown as she has never done it before.

However, she did not reveal her reasons.

Miss Abayage was also the New Patriotic Party’ parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central but lost the seat to the NDC’s Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, a.k.a., ‘STC’, a tax auditor.

