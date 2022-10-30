A video currently in circulation has proven National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) poster boy, Alfred Ken-Nsiah, has always been a science enthusiast.

The final year student, whose excellent performance saw the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) lift their seventh trophy of the NSMQ, also contributed to the school reaching the finals of The Shark competition.

During the semi-finals of the season 5 of The Sharks Quiz against Labone SHS , Alfred ‘crippled’ his opponent with his speed race tactics during the science edition.

He correctly answered over 10 questions, leaving the quiz master in complete awe.

Without waiting for the entire question to be read out, Alfred’s button was already buzzing, with his answer prepared.

Nicknamed Alfredo by the vociferous Presecans, his sterling performance earned him the award for Best in Stem after they secured their way to the grand finale of the quiz.

Watch video below: