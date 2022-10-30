After blessing Ghanaians with his fine tunes, popular gospel musician of the ‘Willie and Mike fame, has been ordained a pastor.

Adomako Michael was ordained a pastor at an event which happened in New Jersey, in the United States of America.

Photos he shared online captured him in a jolly mood while rocking his suit which had been adorned with a clerical collar.

Other photos captured him in the arms of his wife who gave a proud look, seemingly in agreement to her husband’s decision.

Mike began his Christian work as a choir leader before he began ministering and preaching in markets to win souls for God.

His ordination comes 10 months after his partner, Willie also began his pastoral journey.




