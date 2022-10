The 6th edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards UK has been held, cementing some artistes’ position in the music industry both home and abroad.

The event, which took place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London, saw some 43 artistes walk home as winners of the various categories.

The highest earner for the night was Black Sherif with three wins; Artiste of the Year, New Artise of the Year and Hiplife/Hip Hop song of the Year.

Sarkodie, Akwaboah, Mona4Reall, Diana Hamilton, Camidoh, Sefa, among others walked home with awards.

The guests were also entertained with good music from Kelvynboy, Tic, D-Black, Reggie Rockstone, Lasmid, MOG, Prince Bright.

The Ghana Music Awards UK is a people’s choice Awards Scheme expanding the development of the Ghanaian Music Industry both home and abroad.

Check out full list of winners below:

1. HIPLIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Black Sherif

● Amerado

● Sarkodie

● D-Black

● Medikal

2. HIPLIFE/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

● Abotr3 (Patience) – Amerado ft. Black Sherif

● Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur

● Second Sermon – Black Sherif

● Asuoden – Sista Afia ft. Kuami Eugene

● Heat – Wendy Shay

● Kweku The Traveller – Black Sherif – – Winner

● Anadwo – Kwame Yesu ft Black Sherif & Kimilist

● SIKA – Kimilist ft. Yaw Tog & Kwame Yesu

● Holy F4K – Smallgod x Ivorian Doll x Vic Mensa x Black Sherif x Kwaku DMC

● 22InTwo’s-BallJ

3. HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

● Tena Fie – Kuami Eugene

● Thy Grace (Part 1) – Kofi Kinaata

● Feelings – Cina Soul ft. KiDi

● Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

● Jonathan – AK Songstress

● Eboso – R2Bees

● Emelia – Emelia Brobbey

● Praise – Fameye

4. HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Kofi Kinaata

● Cina Soul

● Akwaboah – Winner

● Kuami Eugene

● Fameye

● Kwabena Kwabena

● Sista Afia

5. GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

● Awurade Ye – Diana Hamilton

● Oluwa Is Involved – Joyce Blessing

● The Glory – Obaapa Christy

● Enyo – Bethel Revival ft. Joe Mettle

● Yahweh – Akesse Brempong ft. MOGmusic

● 3y3 Woaa (It’s You) – Empress Gifty

● Only You – Celestine Donkor

● His Glory – Ohemaa Mercy

● Hewale Lala – Perez Musik

● Piesie Esther – Wobɛdi Adanseɛ

6. GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Empress Gifty

● Celestine Donkor

● Diana Hamilton – Winner

● Obaapa Christy

● Ohemaa Mercy

● MOGmusic

7. REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Shatta Wale

● Samini

● Epixode

● Stonebwoy

● Larusso

8. REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

● Touch It – KiDi

● Best Life – Shatta Wale

● New Gen – Stonebwoy

● Picture – Samini ft. Efya

● Greedy Men – Stonebwoy

● Odeshi – Epixode

● Bunker – Kuami Eugene

● Send Dem – Larruso

9. AFROBEATS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Kelvyn Boy

● S3fa

● King Promise

● KiDi

● Mr Drew

● Darkovibes

● Camidoh

● Wendy Shay

10. AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

● E Choke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew

● Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom – Winner

● Down Flat – Kelvyn Boy

● Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene

● Choplife – King Promise ft. Patoranking

● Mon Bebe – KiDi

● Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido

● Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP & Stonebwoy

11. MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Akwaboah – Ntro Naa

• Luigi Maclean – Mala

• King Promise – Slow Down

• Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi (My Help)

• KiDi – Bad Things

12. FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Cina Soul – OMG

• Esther Godwyll – Faithful God

• Celestine Donkor – Only You

• Diana Hamiliton – Awurade Ye (Do It Lord)

• Niiella – Where You Are

13. INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

• Emmanuel Afreh

• George Osei Agyekum

• Emmanuel Bludo

• Bright Osei

• Owuraku

• Dominic Quarshie

• Dan Grahl

• Francis Kweku Osei

• Kwame Yeboah

• Jo Oware

14. SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

● Akwaboah – Obiaa

● Fameye – Praise

● Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye (Do It Lord)

● Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace (Part 1)

● Bullet – Heat (for Wendy Shay)

● Minister OJ – Meduru (I Will Get There)

● Celestine Donkor – Only You

15. BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

● Rollies & Cigars – Sarkodie – Winner

● Last Verse – Strongman

● The Throne – Amerado

● 5th August – Lyrical Joe

● Wudini Anthem – Obibini

● No Fear – M.anifest ft. Vic Mensa & Moliy

16. BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

● Obia – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

● Enjoyment Minister – D-Black ft. Quamina MP & Stonebwoy

● Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom

● Je M’appelle – Darkovibes ft. Davido

● Coachella – Sarkodie ft. Kwesi Arthur

● Choplife – King Promise ft. Patoranking

● Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr. Drew – Winner

● Stubborn Acadamy – Medikal ft. Shatta Wale

● Abotr3 (Patience) – Amerado ft. Black Sherif

● SIKA remix – Sista Afia ft. Sarkodie & Kweku Flick

17. NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Mona 4Reall

● Black Sherif – Winner

● Efe Grace

● Scott Evans

● Lady Opheilia

● Jayana

● Kimilist

● Malcom Nuna

18. MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

● Touch It – KiDi

● Praise – Fameye

● Kwaku The Traveller – Black Sherif

● Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew

● Second Sermon – Black Sherif

● Sugarcane – Camidoh ft. Phantom

● Down Flat – Kelvyn Boy

● Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

19. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Black Sherif – Winner

● King Promise

● KiDi

● Sarkodie

● Kuami Eugene

● Akwaboah

● Stonebwoy

● Celestine Donkor

● Diana Hamilton

20. AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Fireboy DML

● Wizkid

● Ckay

● Focalistic

● Joeboy

● Tems

● Kizz Daniel

● Burna Boy

● Ladipoe

21. UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Kentac

● Yvette Ageiwaa

● Talaat Yaaky

● Chief One

● Eva Kingful

● Kwame Rhatty

● Phaize

● Esi Bentil

● Kelly Clarke

● Jonn Winner

● Gambo

22. BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

● Mon Bebe – KiDi (Dir. by Rex)

● Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr Drew (Dir. by Junie Annan)

● Rollies and Cigars’ – Sarkodie (Dir. by Yaw Skyface)

● Odeshi – Epixode (Dir. Snaresbeat)

● Sad Girlz Luv Money (remix)’ – Amaarae (Dir. by Remi Laudat)

● Bad Gyal – Mona 4Reall (Dir. by Rex) – Winner

● Mood – Mr Drew (Dir. by Xpress Philms)

● 3y3 Woaa (It’s You) – Empress Gifty (Dir. by Skyweb)

23. MOST DOMINANT FAN BASE OF THE YEAR

● Shatta Movement

● 69 Fans

● Bhim Nation

● Sark Nation

● Team Move

● 4reallers

● Gadam Nation

● Slay Nation

● Meditants

● Team DH

● Shay Gang

24. UK BASED BEST DJ OF THE YEAR

● DJ FiiFii

● DJ P Montana

● DJ Paak

● DJ Sandra Omari

● DJ Racheal Anson

● *DJ Sawa

● *DJ Invisible

● *DJ Nore

● DJ Pocks

● DJOV

● DJ Kwamz Original

25. UK BASED UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Shatty Charlotte

● Denny – Winner

● Maily Ro

● DJ Martin

● JVS

● YasVW

● Dosty

● Dolly Essence

● Kkeda

26. UK BASED AFROBEATS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Goldkay

● W1zzy

● Bollie

● Drumz

● Kwamz

● NSG

● Juls

● Eugy

● Kojo Funds

● Mista Silva

27. UK BASED AFROBEAT/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

● Never Let Go – DJ FiiFii ft. Yung D3mz

● Hang Wiv Me – Goldkay

● Away – Fresh Andy

● Tell Me What You Want – K. Dee ft. Latino & AMG

● Rumba Rumba – Bollie

● Kelewele – Drumz ft. Ephraimbeatz

● Bom Bom Bom – Eugy x Dancegod Lloyd

● Inside Me – Kwamz

● Don’t Rush – Ghetto Boy

● Mood – Juls x Kojo Funds

● Let Me Know – Kojo Funds

● Game Over – Br3nya ft. KiDi

● Makosa – DJ Nore ft Eugy Official x Quamina MP

● Monica – DJ Paak ft Reefer Tym

28. UK BASED HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

● Runnin’ – Dolly Essence

● Dem Dead – Black Kat Gh ft. Ed ILL

● Do Da Most – Star Vicy

● Ayinye – K. O. G (Kweku of Ghana)

● Played (Daa Daa Wo) – DJ Paak x TheOnlyRLS feat. Bosom P-Yung, YPee & Kweku Flick

● 2 Chains – Headie One

● Double Double – Abra Cadabra

● Brick By Brick – Suspect OTB

● SkyEM-SWavey

● Colonization – NSG

29. UK BASED HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

● My Woman – Charles Kalah

● Afia – Davison Band UK

● Ghana – Ohene

● Baby You Love Me – Jo-Z

● Obaa – Bollie

30. UK BASED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Bollie

● Goldkay

● Headie One

● NSG – Winner

● Eugy

● Bree Runway

● Abra Cadabra

● Juls

● Kojo Funds

31. UK BASED NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● KK Mensah

● Nana Yaw Yeboah

● Anointed Betty

● Naomi Assani

● Fresh Andy

● Kay Bryn

● Joseph Matthew

● Kingsley Rymz

● TheOnlyRLS

32. UK BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

● Child of God – Ruth Appiagyei

● Shidaa – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

● Faith – Trudy

● Lift Jesus Higher – Cilla

● Nkunim – Akubless

● He Deserves To Be Praised – Nana Amankwah Tiah

● It Won’t Be Long – Alex Achempong

● Moko B3 (None Like You) – Joe Branfo

● Aseda – Minister Kofi Nyarko ft. Nacee

● I Have A God – Daniel Appiah-Adu

● Na You – Samuel Sey

33. UK BASED WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

● Obiara Nte Se Wo – Augustine Aboagye

● You Alone – Alice McKenzie

● Be Still – Edward Amponsah

● We Lift You Up – Justice Odoi

34. UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

●Nana Amankwah Tiah

● JAE5

● Cilla

● Akubless

● Alex Acheampong

● Minister Kofi Nyarko

● Daniel Appiah-Adu

● Samuel Sey – Winner

● Alice Mckenzie

● Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

● Ruth Appiagyei

35. UK BASED BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

● Kelewele – Drumz ft. Ephraimbeatz

● Shidaa (Thanksgiving) – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah ft. MOGmusic

● Faith – Trudy ft. Kofi Sarpong*

● Aseda – Minister Kofi Nyarko ft. Nacee

● We Meuve – DJ Paak x TheOnlyRLS ft MR OULALA & Shady Humble

● Money Calling – P. Montana ft Kofi Jamar x Suspect OTB

● Schweet – ShaSimone x Suspect OTB

● Suzanna – NSG ft Patoranking

● Makosa – DJ Nore ft Eugy x Quamina MP

36. UK BASED PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

● Dada

● JROCS

● JULS

● JAE5

● Silvastone

● Ephraim Beatz

● Adeshie Studios

37. BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN SONG OF THE YEAR

● Your Love – Wilhelmina Music ft. Kobby Mantey

● Windblow – QueenLet ft. Jimmy D Psalmist

● Baba Ologo – Elijah The Worshipper

● When I See You – Jean Feier

● Christmas Wish – Soulja Kelly

● Special – Nana Fofie

● Rollover – DayVybz

● Helpless – Frank Keys

38. BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN ARTISTE

• Wilhelmina

• Elijah The Worshipper

• Jean Feier

• Soulja Kelly

• Nana Fofie

• DayVybz

• Frank Keys

39. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

● Rockstar Made it (Kuami Eugene)

● Killbeatz

● Kaywa

● Ronyturnmeup

● Willisbeatz

● MOG Beatz

● Master Garzy

● Streetbeatz

40. ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

● Ntro Naa – Akwaboah

●Libilibi – Worlasi ft. Drvmroll

● Sad Girlz Love Money Remix – Amarae ft. Moliy & Kali Uchis

● Country Hot – Wutah Afriyie

● Deja Vu’ – Moliy

● Bo Nɔnn Ni – Abiana

● Hello – Atongo Zimba

● Like A Tree – K. O. G (Kweku Of Ghana)

41. UK BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

● Faith – Trudy

● It Won’t Be Long – Alex Achempong

● Dem Dead – Black Kat Gh ft. Ed ILL

● Colonization – NSG

● 2 Chains – Headie One

42. GHANAIAN CONTEMPORARY ACT

● Wiyaala

● KOG

● Santrofi

● King Ayisoba

● Afro Moses

● Atongo Zimba

● FRA Kyekyeku

43. BEST INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL ACT

● Dela Botri & Hewale Sounds

● Amamere Cultural Troupe

● Adesa Taloi

● Big Twins

● Afrodat Troupe