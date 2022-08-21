The much-anticipated 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA has come off at the opulent Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio and deserving artistes have been duly rewarded for their crafts.

The Saturday, August 20 evening event celebrated both local Ghanaian artistes and musicians in the diaspora, particularly in the USA.

The fourt edition of the event saw Kofi Kinaata win the Artiste of the Year spot from Diana Hamilton who picked up the award last year.

The likes of Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, all walked home with various awards.

Black Sherif topped the list for local musicians while Hertie Corgie floored fellow diaspora musicians.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Artist of the Year

Black Sherif

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Kofi Kinaata (winner)

Best Female Vocalist of the Year

‘Overflow’ – Efe Grace

‘Odi Yompo’ – Empress Gifty

‘Do It Lord’ – Diana Hamilton (winner)

‘The Glory’ – Obaapa Christy

‘Coming Home’ – MzVee

‘Oti me mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy

‘Only You’ – Celestine Donkor

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

‘Available (remix) – Camidoh

‘Ye Obua Mi’ – Joe Mettle

‘Mon Bebe’ – KiDi

‘Slow Down’ – King Promise

‘Yekun’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Mepawokyew’ – Akwaboah (winner)

‘Yesu’ – MOG Music

‘Second Sermond’ – Black Sherif

New Act of the Year

Black Sherif (winner)

Kwame Yogot

Kweku Darlington

Mona 4reall

Nanky

Scott Evans

S3fa

Amaarae

Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year

Amaarae

KiDi (winner)

Darkovibes

S3fa

King Promise

Gyakie

Camidoh

Wendy Shay

Mr Drew

Fan Army of the Year

AMG Beyond Kontrol

BHIM Nation

Die-hard Fans of Lumba (winner)

High-grade Family

Sark Nation

Shatta Movement.

Team DH

Team Move

Gadam Nation Army

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Akesse Brempong

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle

Obaapa Christy

Ohemaa Mercy

MOG Music

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Akwaboah

Cina Soul

Fameye (winner)

Kofi Kinaata

Kwabena Kwabena

Kuami Eugene

Bisa K’dei

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year

Amerado

Black Sherif (winner)

D-Black

Kofi Jamar

Okyeame Kwame

Medikal

Sarkodie

Sound Engineer of the Year

Kaywa

Kuami Eugene (Rockstar Made it) (winner)

Master Garzy

Mog Beatz

Richie Mensah

Streetbeatz

Beatz Vampire

Rapper of the Year

Amerado – ‘Best Rapper’

Eno Barony – ‘God Is A Woman’ ft. Efya

Lyrical Joe – ‘5th August’

Medikal – ‘Stop It’

Sarkodie – ‘Rollies N Cigars’

Strongman – ‘Flawless’

Obibini – ‘Wudini’

Teephlow – ‘Wontease3’

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode (winner)

Larruso

Samini

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Most Popular Song of the Year

‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene (winner)

‘Touch It’ – KiDi

‘Mood’ – Mr Drew

‘Echoke’ – S3fa ft Mr Drew

‘Second Sermon’ – Black Sherif

‘Je M’Appelle’ – Darkovibes ft Davido

‘Slow Down’ – King Promise

‘Ote Me Mu’ – Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music

‘Abodi3’ – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene

‘Thy Grace’ – Kofi Kinaata

‘Kom’ – Fancy Gadam

US-Based Uncovered Artist of the Year

Waliy AbouNamarr

Ama Kutin

Stureets

Royal Mama (winner)

Enoch Boateng

King Kwamoe

Wuu

Rossie Bee

Yolanda

Damu Records

Kwabena Boateng

Ghosh Man

Elizha

Rosey

First Lady of Royal Twins

Minister Mavis

Us-Based Gospel Song of the Year

‘W’ayeyi’ – Humphrey Tettey ft. MOGMusic

‘Good Good God’ – Seiwaah Kyei

‘Agya Maba’ – Royal Mama (winner)

‘Let Him In’ – Sarah Sings

‘Hallelujah’ – Samuel Oboubisa

‘My Shield’ – Rita Queen

‘Victory’ – Stella Addo

‘Cee Music’ – Abuoden

‘I Wanna Live For You’ – Safo Kyei

‘Aseda’ – Herty Corgie

‘Mala’ – Mill Addison

‘Destined to Reign’ – Melody Frimpong

‘Conquer’ – Kwabena Boateng ft. Celestine Donkor

US-Based Gospel Artist of the Year

Humphrey Tettey

Samuel Oboubisa

Rita Queen

Stella Addo

Millicent Yankey

Cee Music (winner)

Herty Corgie

Rev Graceman

Mill Addison

Melody Frempong

US-Based Male Artist of the Year

Humphrey Tettey

Jay Hover

Nova Blaq

C Burn

Archipalago

Kaykay Amponsah

Jamin Beats (winner)

Jay Baba

Oboy Murphy

Collins Isco

Praise Kusi

US-Based Female Artist of the Year

Whitney Dee

Stella Addo

Rita Queen

Millicent Yankey

Cee Music

Herty Corgie (winner)

Melody Frempong

US-Based Male Vocalist of the Year

Toni Amani – (Do for You) (winner)

Humphrey Tettey – (W’ayɛyi)

Bishop Dr Adom – (Our God is Great)

Rev Grace Man – (Jesus the Mighty God)

Young Ghana – (No More)

Nova Blaq – (Pressure)

C Burn – (Gold)

Nana Kottens (Call Girl)

Emmanuel Anim (Obiara Nte sewo)

US-Based Female Vocalist of the Year

Ama Kutin

Maureen Biniyam

Seiwaah Kyei

Cynthia J

Stella Addo

Millicent Yankey

Cee Music

Herty Corgie (winner)

Mill Addison

US-Based Afropop Artist of the Year

Young Ghana

Jay Hover (winner)

C Burn

Archipalago

Oboy Murphy

Kaykay Amponsah

Jamin Beatz

Nee Oseye

Jay Baba

US-Based Afropop Song of the Year

‘Do For You’ – Tony Amani

‘Kilode’ – Emperor T-Jiga

‘No More’ – Young Ghana ft Shegge Da Don

‘Somu’ – Jay Hover

‘My Morning Solar’ – (New King)

Follow My Dream – (Efua) (winner)

Gold – (C Burn)

Overtaking is allowed – (Oboy Murphy)

Nkwasia Nkom – (Kaykay Amponsah ft. King Paluta)

Jamin Beats – (Makoma Rmx ft. Asaase Aban)

Body Nice – (Geewah)

Call Am for Me – (Nee Oseye ft. Gasmila)

Wasangado – (Jay Baba)

US-Based Music Video of the Year

‘Do For You’ – Tony Amani

‘W’ayeyi’ – Humphrey Tettey

‘Sika Dam’ – Toowan8

‘Good Good God’ – Seiwaah Kyei

‘Nkoso’ Whitney Dee ft. Eugene

‘Dark Knight’ – Nova Blag

‘Follow My Dream’ – Efua

‘Gold’ – C Burn

‘Victory’ – Stella Addo

US-Based Most Popular Artist of the Year

Humphrey Tettey

Toowan8

Nova Blaq

Jay Hover

Stella Addo

Archipalago

Millicent Yankey

Oboy Murphy

Cee Music

Kaykay Amponsah

Herty Corgie

Best International Collaboration of the Year

Humphrey Tettey ft. MOG – ‘W’ayɛyi’

Emperor T-Jiga ft. Young Freezy – ‘Kilode’

Nova Blaq ft. E.L – ‘Frodo Baggins’

Toowan8 ft. Fameye – ‘Sikadam’

SINNN ft. Kwaw Kesse & Nana NYC – ‘Sawasa’

Millicent Yankey ft. Hannah Marfo – ‘Awurade Kasa’

Nana Kottens ft. Lowekey – ‘Call Girl’

Jamin Beats ft. Asaase Aban – ‘Makoma Rmx’

Nee Oseye ft. Gasmila – ‘Call Am For Me’

US-Based Highlife Song of the Year

‘My Time’ – Atta Ghana Boy ft. Patapaa

‘Wifey’ – C Burn

‘Case’ – Jay Hover

‘Okeka Mu’ – Chase Forever

‘America Abrabo’ – Clem Biney

‘Yawa’ – Dreamz GH ft. Nana NYC

‘Aboakotre’ – Kaykay Amponsah ft. Don Itchi

‘Confusion’ – King Kofi Kapitano ft. Motu Blanka

‘Osobrokye’ – Koo Wiase

‘Smile – Nee Oseye ft. King Jerry

Highlife Artist of the Year

Atta Ghana Boy

C Burn

Jay Hover

Kaykay Amponsah

Koo Wiase

Nee Oseye

US-Based Best Rapper of the Year

K Rocks

Nova Blag

Fredricicgh

Oboy Murphy

DJ Asumadu

Safo Kyei

King Jenni

Ghosh Man

US-Based Sound Engineer of the Year

Nova Blag

Mobeatz

C Burn

Issah Heat

Jamin Beats

Best US-Based DJ of the Year

DJ Hollywood

DJ Marcus

Wavy Bunch Sound (DJ Flip Wave and African Wolf)

DJ Wyse

DJ Tech

DJ Ghanaboii

US-Based Hiplife/Hip Hop Song of the Year

Call Girl – (Nana Kottens ft. Lowekey)

Odds – (DJ Asumadu)

Everyday – (DJ Asumadu ft. Mr Herry)

Odo Nti – (Canzy Kwenepatan)

NanaYawBusiness – (Nana NYC & Otion)

I Wanna live for you – (Safo Kyei)

Last Night – (A-Y)

US-Based Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Canzy Kwenepatan

Nana NYC

Jamin Beats

A-Y