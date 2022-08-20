The Lincoln Theater on the 769 E Long Street of Columbus Ohio is buzzing with so much activity, thanks to the Ghana Music Awards 2022 edition.

Many Ghanaians based in the United States and elsewhere are gathered as they eagerly await news on who becomes the Ghana Music Wards USA winner for this year.

Already, the event has started with a very colourful red carpet event as many patrons are take their turns to take photographs amid a number of celebrity interviews.

The main event will see a number of Ghanaian musicians both home and abroad receive honours with the climax being the Musician of the Year.