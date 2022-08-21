Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Samira Bawumia on her birthday.

The Second Lady on Saturday, August 20, 2022, turned 42 and the Vice President in commemoration of the day, has described his wife as being blessed with a kind heart, brains and personality.

The Vice President expressed his love for the Second Lady emphasising the significance of her role in keeping their family together.

“Happy birthday to My dear wife Samira Bawumia. You have been blessed with a kind heart, brains and personality and I thank the good Lord for your life and everything you do for our family.

“I love you darling. Enjoy your day,” the Vice President shared on his social media pages.