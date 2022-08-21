A 50-year-old woman at Mframaso in the Wenchi Municipality has slashed a rapist in an alleged failed rape attempt.

It took Cecilia Peprah the strength of a horse to protect herself from Kofi Owusu Sarpong believed to be in his forties from raping her.

The incident happened when the suspect asked Madam Peprah to direct him to another farm where he has been hired to work.

Upon reaching there, he is said to have violently made attempts to rape the victim who also put up a fight.

Amid shouting for help from other farmers, she managed to create deep slash wounds on the suspect’s head.

She was, however, rescued by some farmers who trailed her screams and she managed to escape with some cuts on her neck.

The victim, a farmer, had to slash the head of Mr Sarpong, a farmer, to free herself from his grips after struggling with him.

A complaint has been lodged at the Wenchi Police Station and she was demanded to go for treatment at Wenchi Methodist Hospital.