Rwandan authorities have arrested and taken to court a young woman over ‘indecent’ dressing, after a photo of her in a fish net attire at a music concert appeared on social media.

If convicted, the 24-year-old faces six months to two years in prison.

On Thursday, a judge at Kigali-based Kicukiro Primary court declined to grant her bail, with the prosecution requesting that she be detained for 30 days as the investigation continues.

The case was held in camera.

The Law Determining Offenses and Penalties in Rwanda, Article 143, stipulates that “Any person who performs an indecent act in public, commits an offense. Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than six months and not more than two years”.

The case has caused public outrage on social media with many condemning the government for violating women’s rights, while others argued for ‘more decent dressing’ in public.

The court case comes a few days after the Rwanda National Police Spokesperson stated on national TV that it is committed to taming such indecent behaviours.

Busingye Johnston who is currently Rwanda’s ambassador to Britain had in a tweet on his verified handle condemned Liliane’s mode of dressing, describing it as an objectionable act.

He wrote, “The current issue of our young men and women who drink and drug themselves unconscious, appear in public literally naked is objectionable.”

Spokesman for the prosecution, Faustin Nkusi had said the woman committed serious crime for appearing “naked” in public, saying it was a “shameful dress”.

According to Rwanda’s newspaper, The Chronicles, the 24-year-old lady was charged to court on Thursday.

The police have since denied some women entry into public places and concerts in Kigali due to their “inappropriate dressing”.

In 2020, three women were paraded in front of the media by Rwanda Investigation Bureau after posting videos on Instagram naked. They were charged with publishing scandalous videos about sex and drug use and sentenced to 36 months in prison.