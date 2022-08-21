Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama, has refuted claims that she is once again pregnant for the singer.

Rumours were rife that she is carrying Davido’s child and is expected to become a mother-of-two but she claims the contrary.

In a recent post she made on social media, Sophia indicated that she is not pregnant and if she was, everyone would see it because her life is not hidden from the public.

She revealed she is upset by the rumours and her change of look is a mere weight gain and not as a result of pregnancy.

“Who started the rumours? I need to know the person. I am not pregnant. Can I say something? Can’t I put on weight? So I can’t say I wouldn’t work out for days and get some belly pouch?”

According to her, her goal is to train their daughter, Imade first and she is not ready for another.

“If I am pregnant I am going to pull a Rihanna on you. You all know my life is public there is nothing to hide. If I am pregnant we will practically raise it together. If I was pregnant you will see it cause I am not scared of nobody my first pregnancy was private, and I promise you my next pregnancy would be public, cause I have done the privacy, I want to do the public and I am not scared of you guys, so I need you guys to stop with the pregnancy rumours.”