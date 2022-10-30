Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Black Sherif, walked home with the ultimate award as 2022 Artiste of the Year at the just ended Ghana Music Awards UK.

After a stiff competition, Black Sherif was adjudged winner after beating eight of the most talented award-winning Ghanaian artistes.

He beat Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor and KiDi.

In addition to the Artiste of the Year award, Black Sherif also earned the bragging right as the Best New Artiste with the Highlife/Hip Hop song of the year.

His feat was earned, kind courtesy his 2022 release, Kweku the Traveller, a song off his maiden studio album, The ‘Villian I Never Was’.

The awards were received on his behalf as he is currently in Ghana on a promotional tour for his album.