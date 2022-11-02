Dancehall musician Shatta Wale says he is now ready to confess to the world what his former manager, Bulldog now Bullgod, allegedly told him about the death of rapper Kwaw Kese’s late manager Fennec Okyere.

Kwaw’s manager, Fennec Okyere, was killed at his Manet Gardens residence in March 2014 and at the time, Bulldog was named the prime suspect in the case and was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department in April for investigations as he was alleged to have threatened to kill Fennec.

In January 2018 an Accra Central District Court set Bulldog free and cleared him of all murder charges. Kwaw Kese registered he wasn’t happy about the judgement.

But Shatta Wale has popped up saying he is ready to confess what Bulldog told him about the murder.

He wrote:

“Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time !! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready.

“This Akuffo addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!! [SIC].”

In the past few weeks the two have not been on good terms. Bulldog had already said he was no longer Shatta Wale’s manager on July 15, 2022.

But they have been jabbing themselves after Bulldog slammed Shatta Wale for being bitter about others’ success, especially Burna Boy.

Shatta Wale in a riposte slammed Bulldog for granting such interviews, adding that, Bulldog was never his manager but an employee, who worked for his brand.

Bulldog subsequently returned to Facebook and prayed for Shatta Wale. According to him, the dancehall musician is frustrated with regards to his career sinking.

Meanwhile, Bulldog’s frustration tweet didn’t sit well with Shatta Wale who has since threatened to expose how Bulldog was allegedly involved in Fennec Okyere’s murder.

Bulldog is yet to react to Shatta Wale’s recent allegation as he had earlier been cleared by a court of competent jurisdiction.

