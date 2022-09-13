Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says dancehall musician Shatta Wale couldn’t hold back his tears when he saw him in police cells for the first time.

Bulldog had been arrested as a suspect in the murder of rapper Kwaw Kese’s manager, Fennec Okyere, in 2014. He was kept in police custody for a week prior to his court proceedings.

He explained that it was a difficult moment for him and his family because he did not commit the crime that he was being charged for.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s weekend Entertainment Hall show, Bulldog said Shatta Wale wept like a baby when he visited him in the cells for the first time.

According to him, the dancehall musician broke down, adding that, he lost words completely.

The gesture, Bulldog, said got him teary, but he refused to shed the tears.

