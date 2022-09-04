Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has declared that she is finally prepared to wed after a protracted wait.

Delay said in a widely shared tweet that she had accepted the lucky man’s proposal and that Ghanaians should anticipate her wedding to take place shortly.

While many social media users have commended her under the tweet, several online users have also said that Delay is lying since she frequently does similar antics just like how she gave the impression that she was set to wed Amerado a few months ago which was just for publicity and nothing more.