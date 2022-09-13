Afrobeats musician, Kelvyn Boy, says Stonebwoy is still his godfather, despite their sour relationship at the moment.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he commented on the long-standing issue with Stonebwoy, saying he still loves and considers him as his godfather and gives him all the respect.

“Stonebwoy is my Godfather, so whatever you are going to say please say it well.”

He also added that he and Stonebwoy will eventually rekindle their relationship.

“We will come back together but it won’t be now, because it was God who brought us together so he will be the same person to bring us back,” he said.

He added that he loves his godfather, but he won’t come out to say it because it might sound fake.

“If I love Stonebwoy, it will be in my heart, because if I come out to say it, it will sound fake, so I would rather keep it in my heart.”

In 2019, Stonebwoy parted ways with his former manager, Blakk Cedi, and his two signees: Kelvyn Boy and OV.

The boss of Burniton Music and his mentee Kelvyn Boy were reported to have had misunderstandings that led to their breakup.

The two have since not seen eye-to-eye, and are currently conquering the world with their music in their little ways.

