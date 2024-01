Ghanaian singer, Kelvyn Boy is urging the youth to stop smoking marijuana known in local parlance as ‘wee’.

According to him, he has stopped smoking after many years of patronising the drug for recreational purposes.

He explained that, although most Ghanaians think smokers are rowdy in nature, they can be some of the nicest and cleanest of people he has met.

Kelvyn Boy said though some of the top musicians in Ghana are smokers, it is not a good practice for the youth to emulate.

MORE: