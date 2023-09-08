Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats musician, Kelvyn Boy has joined the debate about Ghana and Nigerian music industries.

According to him, such comparisons are not only healthy but also essential for growth in the industry.

In a interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kelvyn Boy said the comparisons pushes musicians to give off their best.

“I still feel good when I hear these comparisons. If you compare two things, that is where you see the mistakes” ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker said.

Kelvyn Boy indicated that, Ghana music industry has grown and many young artists are getting international recognition.

He cited rising stars like Black Sherif and Olive The Boy as examples of growth in the industry.

“Some time ago, young people could not make it big like they do now in Ghana. We just need a positive mindset.” Kelvyn Boy stressed.

He charged colleague musicians to create authentic music which will resonate with the masses.

