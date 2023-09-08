The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will kick-start the election of its parliamentary candidates in 17 out of the 137 constituencies where the party does not have sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), referred to as orphan constituencies, on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The constituencies are Suaman in the Western North Region; Anlo and North Dayi in the Volta Region; Nadowli/Kaleo in the Upper West Region; Sagnarigu and Kumbungu in the Northern Region; Builsa North, Pusiga and Bolgatanga East in the Upper East Region.

The rest: are Tema East, La Dadekotopon and Ada in the Greater Accra region; Buem and Biakoye in the Oti region; Amenfi West in the Western region; New Edubiase in the Ashanti region and Upper Manya Krobo in the Eastern region.

Sole candidates

Sole candidates are contesting in the 17 constituencies and are expected to be endorsed by delegates at the extraordinary constituency conference to be held on Sunday in those constituencies.

The Director of Research and Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said per the directives the elections would be held on Sunday for them to be acclaimed by the delegates, adding that it would be conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Nimako said the party, therefore, wished the candidates well in the elections.

He said for the other constituencies where there were no sole candidates, the elections would be held on case-by-case basis in consultation with the national, regional and constituency executives.

