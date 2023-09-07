

The National Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved the organisation of an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference.

This conference will encompass the vetting process for Parliamentary aspirants, scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2023, at all Regional Party offices.

Subsequently, the Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference is set to occur on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Constituency level.

Numerous constituencies will participate in this process, including Suaman, Anlo, North Dayi, Nadowli/Kaleo, Sagnarigu, Kumbungu, Builsa North, Pusiga, Ada, Bolgatanga East, Tema East, La Dadekotopon, Buem, Biakoye, Amenfi West, New Edubiase, and Upper Manya Krobo.

A statement issued by the party, and endorsed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua, has instructed all Regional Executive Committees to take the necessary measures to ensure the smooth vetting of aspirants and the orderly conduct of the Delegates’ Conference in the mentioned constituencies.

Meanwhile, the balloting scheduled for the remaining NPP flagbearer aspirants has been rescheduled.